Kasie Nicole King

Kasie Nicole King, age 29, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday morning, June 30, 2022 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Kasie was born September 16, 1992 in Tupelo, Mississippi, the daughter of Rickey King and Shelia Spicer Watkins. She enjoyed coloring, shopping and listening to music. Kasie was always the life of the party and very outspoken. She loved her family, especially her children.

Kasie is survived by two daughters, Daisy Mae King and Brooklyn Faith King; her mother, Shelia Spicer Watkins (Jimmy); her father, Rickey King (Stacy); her grandparents, Daniel Spicer, Frances Spicer and Loraine King; her sister, Nicole Weaver (Scott); seven brothers, Richard King (Wendy), Daniel Watkins (Brittany), Patrick Watkins, Josh Taylor (Jodie), Blake King (Kim), Brent King (Shelby) and Tray Watkins (Katie); ten nephews and seven nieces.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Morris King.

Funeral Services for Kasie will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiating ministers will be Bro. Gary Joyner and Bro. Matthew Watkins. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Kasie will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Richard King, Daniel Watkins, Josh Taylor, Blake King, Brent King and Tray Watkins.

