McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Minions: The Rise of Gru

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Universal’s and Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru.

In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader — the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles.

When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails.

Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

The movie is available exclusively in theaters.

