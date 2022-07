Mugshots : Madison County : 06/30/22 – 07/01/22

Tahj Transou Tahj Transou: Violation of community corrections

Abagail Kennedy Abagail Kennedy: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Andre Robinson Andre Robinson: Driving under the influence

Collin Vestal Collin Vestal: Violation of community corrections

Deangelos Gunn Deangelos Gunn: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



Edward Wood Edward Wood: Shoplifting/theft of property, violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine, schedule III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Imori Sergerson Imori Sergerson: Simple possession/casual exchange

Kevin Doss Kevin Doss: Simple domestic assault, shoplifting/theft of property, violation of probation

Kristopher Moody Kristopher Moody: Violation of community corrections

Michael Brown Michael Brown: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony, driving under the influence



Michael Measley Michael Measley: Violation of probation

Miesha Stewart Miesha Stewart: Violation of probation

Nancy Edelen Nancy Edelen: Unlawful exposure

Nikita Mewborn Nikita Mewborn: Violation of community corrections

Ray Harvison Ray Harvison: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear



Stacy Davis Stacy Davis: Violation of community corrections

Veronica Blair Veronica Blair: Simple domestic assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/30/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/01/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.