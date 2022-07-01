Pop Up Showers Continue this Weekend

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for July 1st:

Our traditional summer pop up showers have developed again this afternoon and will linger around until sunset. We will see another round of showers on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, just be aware a weak storm or shower may effect your plans. Showers will also be possible on the 4th of July. Another heat wave looks to be heading our way next week, we will talk about it and have the rest of your 3-day weekend forecast coming up right here.

WEEKEND TRAVEL UPDATE:

If you are driving a few hundred miles in any direction around West Tennessee for the upcoming holiday weekend, be prepared for some afternoon and evening pop up shower and storm chances. The severe weather threat will be low this weekend but each day will bring a chance for some shower activity. Do not cancel your plans, but be aware of the possibility of dodging a few weak storms.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and some isolated shower activity will continue this evening before clearing out after sunset. Overnight lows dropping down into the low 70s. The winds will stay light and come out of the south.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend weather will be very similar to what we are expecting for both Thursday and Friday. Partly cloudy skies and some pop up showers and weak storms are expected for both days. There appears to be a better chances for rain showers on Saturday with chances around 50% compared to the 20-30% chance for Sunday. Highs this weekend will again top out into the low 90s with morning lows starting in the low 70s. Not everyone will see rain this weekend but like last Sunday, everyone is going to get a pretty decent chance. Severe storms seem unlikely this weekend but it is something we will be tracking all week in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center.

4th OF JULY:

Partly clouds skies will be sticking around and the winds will stay light out of the southwest for Monday. Just like over the weekend, some pop up showers and weak storms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening hours. Severe storms are not expected but some lightning and brief heavy rain could be possible with any of the cells that do pop up. Chances for rain on the 4th of July is currently around 30%. Highs will make it up into the low to mid 90s and temperatures will be in the 80s for the firework shows. Low 70s can be expected overnight though.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs will be in the mid 90s for most of next week and chances for some pop up showers or storms will continue to stick around for most of the forecast. The winds will come out of the southwest for most of the week keeping the humidity around as well. Morning lows will drop into the mid 70s for the majority of the week as well and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will hang around each afternoon. Rain chances continue in the forecast at least through next Tuesday. We might not see much for showers on Wednesday and Thursday and both days in the heat index will be back into the mid 100s again. Another heat wave could be coming for next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +95° day on the year in June and some mid to upper 90s are expected over the next few weeks as well. The official start of summer kicked off on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather and heat waves though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

