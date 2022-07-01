WIC participants in Madison County can get fresh fruit, veggies

JACKSON, Tenn. — Women, infants and children have fresh access to local farmers markets.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department launched the WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program on Friday.

Through this program, WIC participants can get fresh fruits and veggies from farmers markets in the area.

The department says that women and children will get six $5 vouchers that can be spend like cash. But they can only be redeemed in July and August.

“It provides WIC participants with locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables,” WIC Administrator Chris Ellis said. “It also supports local farmers and their families.”

The health department says that only authorized FMNP farmers can accept the vouchers.

You can learn more about the new option by reaching out to the health department at (731) 423-3020 and press one for WIC.

