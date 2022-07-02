Discovery Park celebration offers lesson in American history

UNION CITY, Tenn. –Before lighting fireworks, many are taking the time to learn about the reason why we celebrate the July 4th holiday.

Discovery Park of America is hosting its annual Independence Day celebration, welcoming families to the park to celebrate one of the most important days in American history.

“Today we’re part of the ‘Let Freedom Ring’ program, JFK introduced that program back in 1963. We’ve been a part of it for a number of years,” said Scott Williams, President/CEO, Discovery Park of America.

The celebration took place throughout the day, however around 1:30 p.m, guests had the chance to sing a few patriotic songs, along with listening to the reading

of the Declaration of Independence.







“You’ll find colonist and reenactors and historians, walking around educating folks about the meaning of Independence Day and everything that was sacrificed for us to have our freedom,” Williams said.

July 4th celebrates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, this event is an opportunity to teach those younger and older more about the history of America.

“No matter how educated, how old, how experienced, or how young, we want you to come here and experience something that’ll inspire you to want to leave and go learn more about it,” Williams said.

After the reading of the declaration, guests made their way to the replica Liberty Bell to hear it ring 13 times in honor of the original 13 colonies.

“Our Liberty Bell reproduction here, lends itself very well to us to celebrate freedom here at Discovery Park, not just on Independence Day, but everyday,” Williams said.

If you’d like to learn more or see what event the Discovery Park is hosting next, you can visit the ‘Seen on 7’ section of our website.