Dr. Audrean Jerrice Bond
Dr. Audrean Jerrice Bond, 46, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis.
With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11:00 A. M. at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 7289 Stage Road in Memphis.
Interment will be in Browns Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville.
There will be a visitation Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 5:00 P. M. until 7:00 P. M. at Rawls Funeral Home in Brownsville and Friday from 9:00 A. M. until time of service at Oak Grove Baptist Church.
For more information contact, Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville (731) 772-1472.