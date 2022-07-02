Google to erase more location info as abortion bans expand

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google will automatically purge information about users who visit abortion clinics and other places that could trigger legal problems now that the U.S. Supreme Court has opened the door for states to ban the termination of pregnancies.

The company behind the internet’s dominant internet search engine and Android phone software outlined the new privacy protections in a Friday blog post.

Other places Google plans to erase from location histories include counseling centers and fertility centers.

The move is made as Google and other Big Tech companies face escalating pressure to safeguard the sensitive personal information collected through their products.

