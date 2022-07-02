Heat and Humidity Return But the Dry Conditions Continue

Weather Update – Saturday, July 2, 2022 – 4:00 PM

TODAY:

Another hot and humid day remained in West Tennessee today with highs in the mid 90’s. A few scattered showers and isolated storms continue but aren’t dropping much in terms of precipitation. Most of West Tennessee is seeing a dry to moderate drought and with many chances of scattered showers this week, they may not bring much of an improvement. And, we could see drier conditions remaining for at least 2 weeks if data does not change. Overnight, a few clouds may return as the humidity lingers. This will bring lows to the 70’s and winds may become mostly calm overnight.

TOMORROW:

Very similar to today, another day in the 90’s with some sunshine, some humidity, and some mostly clam winds. That seems to be the trend this week. Towards the afternoon, we may see a chance of heat driven pop-up storms and showers, however data a the moment is leading with a 40% chance all afternoon. Overnight, lows will drop back into the 70s wit ha few clouds moving back in and winds becoming calm once again.

INDEPENDENCE DAY:

Temperatures will continue rising, and should reach the lower to mid 90’s on Monday. With humidity lingering, we could see feel’s like temperatures surpassing teh100’s. Make sure and bring the sunscreen and plenty of water to remain hydrated. A 25% chance of more heat-drive scattered showers remains on Monday so don’t cancel any plans but just keep an extra eye on the radar. Most should be clearing up by sunrise, just in time for fireworks. Overnight, lows drop back into the mid 70’s with a few clouds.

THIS WEEK:

By Tuesday, expect highs in the mid 90’s with heat index values in the 100’s once again. Sunshine can be expected with some light winds. Another low chance of heat-driven pop showers is possible during the afternoon. Overnight, a few clouds move in and lows drop back in the mid 70’s. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs expected in the upper 90’s right now, but could easily pass into the 100’s with heat index values making it feel even warmer. Expect another chance of low showers in the afternoon. Thursday and Friday look almost identical with temperatures dropping a few degrees. By Saturday, we could have another cold front pass, that could drop us into the lower 90’s. However, if it doesn’t pass until the evening, highs could remain in the mid 90’s once again.

