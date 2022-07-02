Local group responds to Supreme Court’s ruling

JACKSON, Tenn. –One local group organized a protest in response to the recent decision from the Supreme Court regarding Roe v. Wade

The West Tennessee LGBTQ+ Support Group organized this protest in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.





The decision means abortion is no longer legal and is now up to each individual state. Organizers say they want to implement some sort of change and bring local attention to the issue. They said as soon as the decision was announced they wanted to take action.

“This affects people of every community. That’s one reason why we wanted to highlight it specifically. We’ve got trans men and women, non-binary individuals that face extreme discrimination in our community and we are wanting to alleviate some of those issues, and bring some education to many of the people in the area,” said Kal Reasons, member, West Tennessee LGBTQ+ Support Group.

