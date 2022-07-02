Mr. Kenneth Ray Smith

Dateline: McKenzie, Tennessee

Mr. Kenneth Ray Smith, 60, a Carpenter, died Thursday, June 30, 2022 at AHC McKenzie (McKenzie Health Care and Rehabilitation). He was born on September 25, 1961 in Jackson, Tennessee to Charles Sanders and Wanda Workman Sanders. At this time there will not be a visitation or funeral ser/vice. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include four daughters Bridget (Ricky) Nutting of McKenzie, Stephanie Smith (Brandon Rutherford) and Tabra (Bobby) Kemp, all of Huntingdon, Courtney Smith (Dawson Hayes) of Murfreesboro, TN a brother Craig (Rene) Workman of Chicago, grandchildren Kaytlyn McMullin, Emmy McMullin, Reagan Rutherford, Ava Kemp, Rowan Rutherford, Felysse Kemp, Mireye Kemp, and Lyla Kemp.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.