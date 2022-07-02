Retha Sue Dunn
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Retha Sue Dunn, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|70
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Date of Death:
|Sunday, June 26, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Her body is to be cremated and service arrangements are incomplete at this time.
|Place of Funeral:
|Minister(s):
|Place of Burial:
|Visitation:
|Date/Place of Birth:
|May 15, 1952
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
|O.C. “Junior” Cole, Jr. and Shirlene Owens Cole, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Daughters: City/State
|Brenda Cole, Paris, Tennessee
|Sons: City/State
|Joe Dunn, Henry, Tennessee
|Sisters: City/State
|Brothers: City/State
|Grandchildren:
|Great-grandchildren:
|Other Relatives:
|She is also survived by longtime friend, Coris Easley of Paris.
|Personal Information: