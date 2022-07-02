Retha Sue Dunn

WBBJ Staff,
Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

Paris, TN 38242    Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Retha Sue Dunn, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 70
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Sunday, June 26, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: Her body is to be cremated and service arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Place of Funeral:
Minister(s):
Place of Burial:
Visitation:
Date/Place of Birth: May 15, 1952
Pallbearers:
Both Parents Names:  O.C. “Junior” Cole, Jr. and Shirlene Owens Cole, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage
Daughters: City/State Brenda Cole, Paris, Tennessee
Sons: City/State Joe Dunn, Henry, Tennessee
Sisters: City/State
Brothers: City/State
Grandchildren:
Great-grandchildren:
Other Relatives:  She is also survived by longtime friend, Coris Easley of Paris.
Personal Information:

 

 

Related Posts