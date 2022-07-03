Fatal morning crash occurs on I-40

JACKSON, Tenn. –Early morning crash leaves two dead.

It took our crews nearly 15 minutes to get to the scene due to traffic being detoured off the interstate near Exit 87.











From Exit 87 all the way to Exit 93 going towards Lexington the entire eastbound side of the interstate was clear of traffic.

When we arrived on the scene two vehicles were being put on tow trucks, both vehicles seeming like they had caught fire.

Several Madison County Fire Department units and Tennessee Highway Patrol was on the scene.

THP is investigating the crash, which involved two vehicles, near mile marker 92 Eastbound on I-40.

Lieutenant Hossick with THP says one of the vehicles was traveling the wrong way, causing the collision.

We spoke with Madison County Fire Department, who said they received the call around 7: 05 a.m.

The department said when they were made aware of the crash, reports were coming in saying when both collided they caught on fire.

According to THP, two people died from the crash.

We arrived on the scene around 10:20 a.m., firefighters can be seen dampening the wreck area, making sure nothing reignites, along with shoveling loose parts from the vehicles. The scene was cleared shortly after 10:50 a.m. Meaning crews were at the scene for more than three hours.

As of now, we we don’t have names, ages, or the sex of the two involved in the crash.

