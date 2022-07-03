Randy Whitehead
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Randy Whitehead of Paris, TN
|Age:
|62
|Place of Death:
|Henry Co., Medical Center
|Date of Death:
|Saturday, July 2, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|11:00 AM Wednesday, July 6, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Craig Peevyhouse
|Place of Burial:
|Puryear City Cemetery
|Visitation:
|4:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, July 5, 2022 and after 10:00 AM Wednesday
|Date/Place of Birth:
|February 20, 1960 in Paris, TN
|Pallbearers:
|Devin Stone, Greg Tucker, Tony Bowers, Art Sinclair, Lane Gamlin and Jimmy Lipford.
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Bobby Joe Whitehead and Sarah Elizabeth Seymore Brannon,
both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Lisa Compton Whitehead of Paris, TN; Married: October 8, 2009
|Daughters: City/State
|Megan (Kenny) Higashimura of Terra Haute, IN
Randi Michelle Whitehead of Paris, TN
Jessica Sutton of Paris, TN
Jaime Sutton of Nashville, TN
|Sons: City/State
|Matt Whitehead of Paris, TN
Josh (Gloria) Sutton of Paris, TN
Joseph Sutton of Paris, TN
|Grandchildren:
|Clayton Osborn and Stella Hart.
|Personal Information:
|Randy was a member of Maplewood Baptist Church. He worked for Kenn Lake Foods in Murray, KY and formerly delivered bread for Flowers Bakery. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at “The Property”.