Randy Whitehead

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

Paris, TN 38242   Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Randy Whitehead of Paris, TN
Age: 62
Place of Death: Henry Co., Medical Center
Date of Death: Saturday, July 2, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Craig Peevyhouse
Place of Burial: Puryear City Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, July 5, 2022 and after 10:00 AM Wednesday
Date/Place of Birth: February 20, 1960 in Paris, TN
Pallbearers: Devin Stone, Greg Tucker, Tony Bowers, Art Sinclair, Lane Gamlin and Jimmy Lipford.
 Bobby Joe Whitehead and Sarah Elizabeth Seymore Brannon, 

both preceded
 Lisa Compton Whitehead of Paris, TN; Married: October 8, 2009
Daughters: City/State Megan (Kenny) Higashimura of Terra Haute, IN

Randi Michelle Whitehead of Paris, TN

Jessica Sutton of Paris, TN

Jaime Sutton of Nashville, TN
Sons: City/State Matt Whitehead of Paris, TN

Josh (Gloria) Sutton of Paris, TN

Joseph Sutton of Paris, TN
Grandchildren: Clayton Osborn and Stella Hart.
Personal Information: Randy was a member of Maplewood Baptist Church. He worked for Kenn Lake Foods in Murray, KY and formerly delivered bread for Flowers Bakery. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at “The Property”.

