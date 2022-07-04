2022 White Squirrel Festival ends with parade, fireworks

KENTON, Tenn. — After beginning on Tuesday, June 28, people from all over gathered in downtown Kenton to celebrate the last day of the White Squirrel Festival with a parade.

“We kind of start during the end of June,” said Demetria Spencer, President of the White Squirrel Festival Committee. “The 4th of July is our last day. On the 4th we do a 5K, a parade, a corn hole tournament in the afternoon, and then we end the evening with fireworks.”

They’ve had many different activities for people of Kenton and nearby areas to participate in over the past week-long celebration.

“Earlier this week, we did a veterans program and a bingo night, where businesses give out gift baskets. We do a downtown night get out and we have free food and jumpers,” Spencer said.

They’ve had people gather from all over West Tennessee, and even out of the state, to come enjoy the fun at the festival.

“Normally it is Dyer, Rutherford, Union City. We do have some Weakley County people. Now sometimes, we get people a little further out. For some of the bigger events where we have a whole day of stuff, we have people that come even as far as Missouri,” Spencer said.

But those who are working to put the events on say the fun doesn’t stop there. Putting on the events is rewarding in its own way.

“It is always real fun and it is nice to get to see it from the inside looking out. You may think it is fun then, but getting to see other people enjoy it is nice,” said said Hallie McCurdy, a White Squirrel Festival Committee volunteer.

After a 5K, a parade, and the corn hole competition, they’re waiting for the firework finale in the evening.

“We have a spectacular firework show. Chad of Crazy K Fireworks does not do us wrong on those. We shoot them at the ballfield, which is just behind the building we’re in right now. And we usually draw a pretty huge crowd for those,” Spencer said.

The firework finale will be held at the Ballpark in Kenton City Park at 9 p.m. Everyone is welcome, but they recommend getting there early.

Kenton City Park is located at 411 West College Street.

You can find updates on the festival through their Facebook page.

