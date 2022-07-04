Church raises reconstruction funds through fireworks

JACKSON, Tenn. — What’s the Fourth, without fireworks? One church has found a way to remodel their building with a boom!

Saltillo Pentecostal Church is raising money to reconstruct their church.

The reconstruction started years ago and they finally finished everything, but the mechanical and the bathroom stalls.

To reconstruct the building, Pastor Nathan Reeves and his congregation thought what better way to raise money than to sell what people want during July: fireworks.

The money last year helped them with their carpet. Reeves says this year was one of their biggest years yet.

“God has been awfully good to us. He’s been very faithful, and absolutely thank everybody who supported our tents. And they’ll continue through the weekend I’m sure, but without God, none of this is possible,” Reeves said.

If you’d like to visit the firework stands, there are two located in Lexington. One in the Walmart at 547 West Church Street, and anoter at 675 West Church Street in the McDonald’s parking lot.

A third can be found in Selmer at 1017 Mulberry Avenue.

