Fireworks light up the sky during 2022 Firefighters Freedom Fest

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hundreds of West Tennesseans gathered at the McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport for the 9th annual Firefighters Freedom Festival.

“The rides are up, the kids are riding the ride, we got dandy jumpers, several different carnival rides. We got like 16 different vendors were set up with all different types of food, and we got bands playing, and we’ll finish the night off with one of the largest firework shows in West Tennessee,” said Eric Turner, the Madison County Fire Chief.

This event actually wasn’t going to happen two weeks ago, as the department needed $10,000 extra to put the event on.

“This is all funded through businesses and corporate sponsors, and they just been with us year after year. And the times we’re in now, things are a little bit tighter. But we put the word out we were short and the money came in the next morning. So we were able to pull this,” Turner said.

The event started at 3 p.m. and fireworks began at 9:15 p.m., giving people the chance to walk around and enjoy the activities.

“My family and stuff comes here a lot like on Fourth of July, and we like seeing the fireworks and playing the games,” said Tristan.

“Playing the games and watching the fireworks and listening to the music,” said Valynn.

“Pretty much my aunt, and my uncle and, my siblings wanted to come out here, so I just decided to come,” said Dalton Nixon.

“I wanted to spend time with my mom and ride some rides,” said Jasper Zayne Garner Gibson.

Along with activities and rides attendees can enjoy live music. But obviously people are here for the main event.

“I’m mostly excited when they do the fireworks and the last song they do,” Valynn said.

“Always the fireworks. The fireworks. It’s going to cool off by then. You got a five or six minute firework shows. It’s awesome,” said Michael Dowell.

“And they’re playing the music and the fireworks are going off. That’s like the best moment ever,” said Kim Dowell.

Once it got dark, that’s when the fireworks lit the night sky, with attendees enjoying the big boom.

“If you’re out there watching and you ain’t here, you missing out. Come on,” the Dowells said.

“Happy Fourth of July,” Nixon said.

“Happy Fourth,” Tristan said.

“Happy Fourth of July, everyone,” Valynn said.

“Happy Fourth of July,” Gibson said.

Here at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, we'd like to wish you and your family a happy and safe Fourth of July.

