HOT all week, Isolated Pop Up Shower Chances Continue

Monday Night Forecast Update

Monday Night Forecast Update for July 4th:

Although a shower or two cannot be ruled out, most of West Tennessee will stay dry tonight for all your 4th of July plans. Skies will be mostly clear and the winds will be calm. Mostly sunny and mostly dry weather will stick around this week with highs in the upper 90s to near 100° for Wednesday-Friday. There is a weak front though coming this weekend that will change things up a bit. We will talk more about your fireworks forecast and have more on the front coming this weekend right here.

HEAT ADVISORY:

With temperatures forecast in the mid to upper 90s and with a heat index between 105-110° from Tuesday through Friday this week, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of West Tennessee this week. Please be aware of the heat and take necessary precautions to avoid heat stroke or exhaustion if you plan on spending extended time outdoors this week.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies and calm winds can be expected for most of the night. A shower or two cannot be ruled out around the time the sun sets but rain chances will be slim. Overnight lows will fall down to the mid 70s due to the high humidity lingering around the region.

TUESDAY:

The heat will start to dig in on Tuesday with highs reaching the mid 90s for pretty much all of West Tennessee. The winds will stay light out of the southwest. Mostly sunny skies will linger around for the majority of the day but some afternoon clouds and a few isolated pop up showers cannot be ruled out. Chances for rain showers sit around 20%. The humid air will keep the overnight temperatures up and again will drop only into the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

We are going to be even hotter on Wednesday as many of us will see highs reaching the upper 90s with a heat index above 100° at times in the late afternoon and early evening hours. The winds will come out of the southwest all day long. Mostly sunny skies will again stick around for most of the day and some of us will get lucky and see a rain shower move through to cool things down some. The bad news is, rain chances again only are around 20% on Wednesday. Expect mid 70s again for overnight lows.

THURSDAY:

Upper 90s and possibly a few 100s will impact the region on Thursday. The winds will stay light out of the southwest and mostly sunny skies again can be expected. Some clouds may increase into the afternoon and evening and again some isolated pop up showers will impact some of us here in West Tennessee. But like the previous few days, most of us will not see them. Thursday night lows may only fall into the upper 70s for many location across the area.

FRIDAY:

The hottest day of the week and the most likely day to top 100° is going to be on Friday. We also will see a decent shot for some late afternoon and evening showers and weak storms to try to cool things off a little bit. The winds will continue to come out of the southwest and partly cloudy skies will hang around for most of the day. Depending on the timing of the next front, and the amount of rain we see on Friday, we should be dropping back down into the mid 70s Friday night.

THE WEEKEND:

A cold front is going to move through West Tennessee this weekend. The timing and severity of the front is still being determined, but showers, storms and a brief cool down will likely be coming our way this weekend. Don’t get too excited as highs will still reach the low to mid 90s, but we should also see a less humid air mass for a couple of days. The winds will come out of the northwest on Saturday behind the front and out of the northeast on Sunday helping keep the heat index in check all weekend long. Showers and storms are expected to develop on Saturday as the front gets a little closer and passing by. We could see some strong and possibly severe storms this weekend, so we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast and situation as the week progresses in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center. Rain chances look to clear on out Sunday with mostly sunny skies returning.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +95° day on the year in June and some upper 90s or low 100s are expected over the next few weeks as well. The official start of summer kicked off on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather and heat waves though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

