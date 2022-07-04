Man sentenced to more than 120 years in Tennessee robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man who was convicted in a violent Tennessee home invasion robbery that took place 11 years ago has been sentenced to more than 120 years in prison, prosecutors said.

A criminal court judge has sentenced Giorgio Lakeith Jennings to 132 years in prison, including 126 years without the possibility for parole, the Shelby County district attorney’s office said in a news release Saturday.

Jennings, 33, was convicted in November on 22 felony charges, including aggravated rape and aggravated robbery.

Authorities said Jennings and two other gunmen forced their way inside a Memphis home in January 2011. Three women were sexually assaulted, two men were shot in their right hands, and another man was pistol whipped.

Items stolen included two video-game systems, knives, a bow, a spear, and several medieval-type swords, prosecutors said.

Jennings was identified as a suspect through DNA evidence, and stolen property was found in his home.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jennings in 2014. He was arrested on the Tennessee charges three years later in St. Louis, where he was in jail on another crime, prosecutors said.

Warrants have been issued for the other two suspects based on DNA evidence, prosecutors said.

