Shiloh hosting ranger led bike ride to cannon sites

SHILOH, Tenn. — Want to learn about cannons from the Civil War? You are reading this, so of course you do!

Shiloh National Military Park is hosting a free five-mile bike ride to the 1862 battle’s most famous artillery sites next weekend.

The ride will be led by Park Ranger Charles Spearman over mostly level terrain, the park says. To join in on the ride, you will need to call the park to preregister at (731) 689-5696.

Before heading to meet up for the ride on Saturday, July 9, be sure to bring your own bicycle, as well as a helmet, and attire that makes yourself visible.

You should also consider bringing sunscreen, bug spray and water. The ride will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Find more local news here.