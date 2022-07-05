Black Tie & Blue Jeans coming to Civic Center on August 6

JACKSON, Tenn. — Get ready to pull out your black tie attire and your blue jeans.

Friends of Heart is preparing for their largest fundraiser of the year next month.

Black Tie and Blue Jeans is presented by West Tennessee Healthcare and has been an ongoing event with Friends of Heart since 2017, to raise money for local cardiac health.

This year, they plan to add some of those funds to the 4-Minute City project as well.

The fundraiser consists of dinner, a silent auction, a live auction, dancing, a live band and more.

“It’s a really fun vibe to have that blue jean aspect,” said Caitlin Roach, Friends of Heart Executive Director. “Some people are like, ‘Do I have to?’ and of course not. It just makes for something a little different in your dress code and a more fun and casual event.”

The fundraiser will take place at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on August 6 at 6 p.m. Tickets are available now.

Click here for more information on tickets or call (731) 343-3330.

