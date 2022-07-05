Crime Stoppers 06-29-22

Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying those responsible for shooting and killing Tyler Christopher Guy (19) on May 20, 2022 around 5pm. The reward for information leading to the arrest has increased to $2,000.00.

If you have any information, whether you feel it’s important or not, please call (731)424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App.

Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison Co., TN is a non-profit organization designed to encourage members of our community to assist local law enforcement in the fight against crime, by utilizing an anonymous tip program. For more information about Crime Stoppers, visit our website and follow us on Facebook.

Special thanks to our sponsor: The Range in Jackson.

