Events this week in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week! From concerts and free movies to car shows and marathons, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy.
Tuesday, July 5
- LIFELINE Blood Drive (Ripley, Lexington, Union City)
Wednesday, July 6
- Stranger Things Trivia (Jackson)
- LIFELINE Blood Drive (Tiptonville, Savannah, Martin)
- Madison County Moments (Jackson)
Thursday, July 7
- LIFELINE Blood Drive (Paris, Gallaway)
Friday, July 8
- Summer Youth Olympics (Jackson)
- Bicentennial First Friday: Health & Medicine (Jackson)
- AMP Concert: Stacy Mitchhart (Jackson)
- Relay for Life (Jackson)
- Wine Down (Humboldt)
- Sunflower Days (Huron)
- LIFELINE Blood Drive (Adamsville, Milan, Henderson)
Saturday, July 9
- Casey Jones Village Festival (Jackson)
- Movies in the Park (Jackson)
- Cars for Cancer (Jackson)
- Summer Sounds (Brownsville)
- Back to School Giveaway (Humboldt)
- LIFELINE Blood Drive (Jackson)
- Sesquicentennial Car Show (Alamo)
Sunday, July 10
- Saliva w/ Artifas @ Hub City Brewing (Jackson)
