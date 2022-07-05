Jackson police investigate 2nd robbery of Kay Jewelers in under six weeks

JACKSON, Tenn. — Within a little over five weeks, a local jewelry store was robbed for the second time.

On Monday, Kay Jewelers, located inside Old Hickory Mall, was robbed around 4 p.m.

A release states employees inside the business witnessed four black men enter the store.

The Jackson Police Department says suspects used hammers to smash the jewelry cases and took approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry. In May of this year, $200,000 worth of jewelry was stolen in a separate robbery.

According to a witness we spoke to, the four men were in and out of the store quickly, not taking much time to grab the stolen goods.

In the first robbery, suspects were also seen smashing glass with hammers, and there have been no arrests made in that investigation.

Police say suspects fled the mall in a white Dodge Charger with temporary tags and a black Mercedes. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

If you have any information about this robbery, contact JPD at (731) 425-8400.

