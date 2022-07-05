July 5 proclaimed as ‘Meghan Roeder Day’ in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jacksonian is receiving a special honor after an impressive achievement.

During the Jackson City Council meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Scott Conger proclaimed July 5 as Meghan Roeder Day.

Roeder is a 2022 Special Olympics Gold Medalist representing Special Olympics Tennessee and Special Olympics Tennessee Area 11.

“She is awesome and so deserves all the proclamations, the Gold Medal,” Mayor Conger said. “Her personality is contagious to be around. You can’t not have a smile and have a good day when you’re around her. So it was great that we could honor her today.”

Roder won gold at the Special Olympics USA Games in June when she completed the 25-yard backstroke in 31.52 seconds.

