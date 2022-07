Mugshots : Madison County : 07/01/22 – 07/05/22

Jennifer Storey Jennifer Storey: Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault

Adan Martinez Adan Martinez: Driving under the influence, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

Alantae Peterson Alantae Peterson: Reckless driving

Aletha Claybourne Aletha Claybourne: Aggravated assault

Angelicia Anderson Angelicia Anderson: Violation of community corrections



Anthony Blaylock Anthony Blaylock: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Anthony Johnson Anthony Johnson: Violation of probation

Arthur Cupps Arthur Cupps: Violation of probation

Brandie Quinn Brandie Quinn: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

Brian Denman Brian Denman: Convicted felon/unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Brian Overton Brian Overton: Violation of order of protection

Burris Anderson Burris Anderson: Simple domestic assault, violation of order of protection

Chais Wood Chais Wood: Aggravated assault

Coltin Elrod Coltin Elrod: Resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest

Cynthia Whitten Cynthia Whitten: Driving under the influence



Damon Martin Damon Martin: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Daniel Moffitt Daniel Moffitt: Rape of a child/forcible sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, incest

Danny Davis Danny Davis: Failure to appear

Darvius Chatman Darvius Chatman: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

David Hampton David Hampton: Violation of probation



Deandre Bufford Deandre Bufford: Reckless endangerment, violation of probation, violation of community corrections, reckless endangerment, failure to appear, evading arrest

Demarieh Mull Demarieh Mull: Violation of probation, failure to pay fines by defendants

Deon Deberry Deon Deberry: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident

Devonta Johnson Devonta Johnson: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation, theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle

Dewayne Johnson Dewayne Johnson: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Donald Williams Donald Williams: Disorderly conduct

Hunter Archer Hunter Archer: Driving under the influence

Jefferson Gutierrez Jefferson Gutierrez: Driving while unlicensed

Jermaine Cole Jermaine Cole: Criminal trespass

Keith Melton Keith Melton: Driving under the influence



Kelvin Robinson Kelvin Robinson: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Kendrick Brown Kendrick Brown: Failure to appear

Keyundra Taylor Keyundra Taylor: Child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Kira Clay Kira Clay: Failure to appear

Lorenzo Qawwi Lorenzo Qawwi: Reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license



Marcque Collier Marcque Collier: Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

Mary Hall Mary Hall: Driving under the influence, open container law

Meekale Dunlap Meekale Dunlap: Criminal impersonation

Nathan Mealer Nathan Mealer: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

Orlando Whisnant Orlando Whisnant: Public intoxication



Penni Estes Penni Estes: Violation of probation

Perish Tyus Perish Tyus: Failure to appear, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

Randrea Ferguson Randrea Ferguson: Violation of probation

Reginald Martin Reginald Martin: Violation of parole

Roger Graves Roger Graves: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license



Sara Ament Sara Ament: Failure to appear

Thomas Copley Thomas Copley: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Tyler Boykin Tyler Boykin: Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Tyler Long Tyler Long: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Zaria Price Zaria Price: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/01/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/05/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.