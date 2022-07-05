Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State Sarah May Frances Evans Mustain, Paris, Tennessee

Age: 87

Place of Death: NHC Milan

Date of Death: Monday, July 4, 2022

Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 9, 2022

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister(s): Otis Hinton

Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery

Visitation: After 11:00 A.M. Saturday until service

Date/Place of Birth: November 29, 1934 in Henry County, Tennessee

Pallbearers: Jerry Cunningham, Duncan Baggett, Thomas Tull, John Tull, Jon Tull and Caden Tull.

Both Parents Names: Porter L. Evans, Sr. and Elly Maybelle Burcham Evans, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage John D. Mustain, married: Feb. 27, 1953; preceded: Oct. 12, 1997

Daughters: City/State Carol (Thomas) Tull, Paris, Tennessee Brenda (Jerry) Cunningham, Bradford, Tennessee Step-daughter: Barbara Page, Paris, Tennessee

Sons: Step-sons: Billy Mustain, Pineville, Louisiana Jerry Mustain, preceded

Sisters: City/State Sue Carlton, Paris, Tennessee

Brothers: City/State Jessie Evans, Puryear, Tennessee Lynn Evans, McKenzie, Tennessee R.C. Evans and Porter L. Evans, Jr., preceded

Grandchildren: Tommy Tull, Rachel Baggett, and Jon Tull

Great-grandchildren: Nine

Other Relatives: She is also survived by numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren, other family and friends.