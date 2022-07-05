Sarah May Frances Evans Mustain

Name: City & State Mustain Sarah PhotoSarah May Frances Evans Mustain, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 87
Place of Death: NHC Milan
Date of Death: Monday, July 4, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 9, 2022
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister(s): Otis Hinton
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
Visitation: After 11:00 A.M. Saturday until service
Date/Place of Birth: November 29, 1934 in Henry County, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Jerry Cunningham, Duncan Baggett, Thomas Tull, John Tull, Jon Tull and Caden Tull.
Both Parents Names: Porter L. Evans, Sr. and Elly Maybelle Burcham Evans, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage John D. Mustain, married: Feb. 27, 1953; preceded: Oct. 12, 1997
Daughters: City/State Carol (Thomas) Tull, Paris, Tennessee

Brenda (Jerry) Cunningham, Bradford, Tennessee

Step-daughter: Barbara Page, Paris, Tennessee
Sons: Step-sons: Billy Mustain, Pineville, Louisiana

Jerry Mustain, preceded
Sisters: City/State Sue Carlton, Paris, Tennessee
Brothers: City/State Jessie Evans, Puryear, Tennessee

Lynn Evans, McKenzie, Tennessee

R.C. Evans and Porter L. Evans, Jr., preceded
Grandchildren: Tommy Tull, Rachel Baggett, and Jon Tull
Great-grandchildren: Nine
Other Relatives: She is also survived by numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren, other family and friends.
Personal Information: Mrs. Mustain was a longtime active member of Temple Baptist Church. She worked and retired from Salant & Salant with twenty-one years of service.

 

