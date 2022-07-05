Sarah May Frances Evans Mustain
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Sarah May Frances Evans Mustain, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|87
|Place of Death:
|NHC Milan
|Date of Death:
|Monday, July 4, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 9, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister(s):
|Otis Hinton
|Place of Burial:
|Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
|Visitation:
|After 11:00 A.M. Saturday until service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|November 29, 1934 in Henry County, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Jerry Cunningham, Duncan Baggett, Thomas Tull, John Tull, Jon Tull and Caden Tull.
|Both Parents Names:
|Porter L. Evans, Sr. and Elly Maybelle Burcham Evans, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|John D. Mustain, married: Feb. 27, 1953; preceded: Oct. 12, 1997
|Daughters: City/State
|Carol (Thomas) Tull, Paris, Tennessee
Brenda (Jerry) Cunningham, Bradford, Tennessee
Step-daughter: Barbara Page, Paris, Tennessee
|Sons:
|Step-sons: Billy Mustain, Pineville, Louisiana
Jerry Mustain, preceded
|Sisters: City/State
|Sue Carlton, Paris, Tennessee
|Brothers: City/State
|Jessie Evans, Puryear, Tennessee
Lynn Evans, McKenzie, Tennessee
R.C. Evans and Porter L. Evans, Jr., preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Tommy Tull, Rachel Baggett, and Jon Tull
|Great-grandchildren:
|Nine
|Other Relatives:
|She is also survived by numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren, other family and friends.
|Personal Information:
|Mrs. Mustain was a longtime active member of Temple Baptist Church. She worked and retired from Salant & Salant with twenty-one years of service.