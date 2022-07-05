Tennessee Gas Prices: Down 10 cents in last week, $1.54 higher than 1 year ago

The average gas prices in Tennessee have fallen 10 cents in the last week, averaging $4.39 per gallon on Monday.

That’s according to the latest report from GasBuddy in a survey of over 3,800 gas stations across the state.

That average is down 10.3 cents from a month ago, with prices standing about $1.54 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in the state on Sunday was priced at $3.89 per gallon, with the most expensive priced at $5.59.

Reports show the national average price of gasoline is currently at $4.78.

Average gas prices in Tennessee over the last 10 years:

July 5, 2021: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

July 5, 2020: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

July 5, 2019: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 5, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

July 5, 2017: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

July 5, 2016: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 5, 2015: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 5, 2014: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

July 5, 2013: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

July 5, 2012: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

