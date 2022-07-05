TWRA to host Youth Fishing Rodeo in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is hosting a Youth Fishing Rodeo later this month.

Children ages 4-12 are invited to participate in the free event to learn more about fish and their habitats, and try their hand at reeling some in.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 23 at 1823 Campbell Street in Jackson.

Registration will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and prizes will be awarded from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

For more information, contact TWRA Wildlife Officer Austin Parsley at (731) 423-5725.

