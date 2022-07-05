UTM students bury time capsule in front of Boling University Center on campus

MARTIN, Tenn.–The University of Tennessee at Martin Governor’s School for the Humanities 2022 class buried a time capsule in front of the Boling University Center.

The capsule is the first in the program’s history. The students filled a PVC pipe with souvenirs such as photos, name tags, drawings, and other mementos from their time at governor’s school.

The capsule will be reopened in five years. That’s when the students will graduate from college.