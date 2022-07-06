Kenneth Wayne Greening, age 74, resident of Mason, Tennessee and husband of Rose Greening, departed this life Sunday evening, July 3, 2022 at his home.

Kenneth was born September 27, 1947 in Houston, Texas, the son of Tommie Clark Greening and the late Rufus Earl Greening. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1965 until 1968 and was married September 4, 1994 to Rose Meyer Greening. He was employed as an automotive salesman for many years before his retirement. Kenneth loved his family, especially his wife. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling and parasailing. He also enjoyed watching John Wayne movies.

Mr. Greening is survived by his wife of 27 years, Rose Greening; three daughters, Sherry Teague (William), Kelly Kolb and Tiffany Gonzales (Brandon); two sons, Taylor Greening (Christi) and Kenneth Greening (Cassie); his mother, Tommie Greening; two brothers, Robert Greening (Ann) and Ernest Greening (Toni); sixteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Willie Greening.

Funeral Services for Mr. Greening will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Kevin Treadway officiating. Interment will be in the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. A visitation for Mr. Greening will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Wayne Kluge, Wayne Phillips, Adam Lindsey, David Anthony, Reuben Meyer, Sr. and Reuben Meyer, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Taylor Greening, Justin Kolb, James Anthony, Brandon Gonzales, James Kluge and Kyle Laxton.

