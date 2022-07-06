Ann Durham Anderson, a resident of the Bells Nursing Home, Bells, TN, passed away July 4, 2022. Ann was born on November 14, 1929, in Tennessee Ridge, TN, to Clarence Durham and Zula Mae Brown Durham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Charles Wesley Anderson, III and her cousin, Billy Ray Cleghern. She is survived by her son, Thomas C. Anderson of Brownsville, TN; her cousin, Michelle (Bill) McAlpin of DeFuniak Springs, FL; and her nephew, Harrison (Mary) Rogers of Brookside Village, TX.

She grew up in Stanton, TN and graduated from Haywood High School in 1947. Following graduation from Lambuth College, she taught at Anderson Grammar School in Brownsville, TN and retired from New Providence Middle School in Clarksville, TN.

Funeral Services will be held at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 2:00 PM with Dr. Steve Louder and Rev. Jimmy Byrd officiating. Burial will follow at the Stanton Cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Anderson will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 1:00 – 2:00 PM.

She was a member of the Clarksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, CMCRTA (Clarksville/Montgomery County Teachers Association), TRTA (Tennessee Retired Teachers Association), Women’s Club, several Bridge Clubs, and Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Teachers Sorority. Memorials may be made to the Clarksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1410 Golf Club Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040, or to the Stanton Cemetery, c/o Amy Wagner, P.O. Box 207, Stanton, TN 38069. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.