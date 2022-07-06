City of Jackson to provide community refrigerators through AARP grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has been awarded the 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant.

Part of AARP’s nationwide Liveable Communities initiative, the grant helps support the efforts of communities to become great places to live for people of all ages, especially those over 50. Jackson is one of 260 grantees selected from across the entire United States.

The city plans to use the grant to provide stand-alone refrigerators in wooden frames containing fresh food for community members. They will be positioned outside First United Methodist Church and the Jackson Area Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency.

“We are excited for our city to be one of over 200 cities awarded this grant, which we will use to construct these community refrigerators in our city. These refrigerators will be used to provide fresh food to those who are in need,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “We want to thank AARP for the generous support that made the project possible to help make this community a great place for all ages.”

A release states the refrigerators will initally be stocked by the city, and later through donations.

