Dangerous heat expected in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Temperatures will continue to rise this week, with conditions exceeding the requirements for an excessive heat warning on Wednesday and Thursday. And with rising heat comes rising heat injuries.

“We have noticed an uptick in heat-related emergencies. In fact, we just received one roughly five minutes ago,” said Jackson Fire Department Deputy Chief Don Friddle.

The best thing you can do is stay hydrated and stay inside if possible.

“We definitely urge people to use extreme caution, stay hydrated, and if you can, stay indoors,” Friddle said.

But if you have to be outside, make sure to take plenty of breaks and listen to your body.

“If you’re outdoors, make sure that you’re wearing light clothing, you’re drinking plenty of water, and you’re taking plenty of breaks because heat illnesses can sneak up on you,” Friddle said.

Those working outside and the elderly are most at risk, but children face a great risk as well.

“You know, watch your kids, make sure that they’re drinking plenty of liquid, they’re coming in, and they’re resting. And of course all children like to play outside, but limit that time outside. Or if needed, have them play early in the morning or later in the evening when it’s not so hot,” Friddle said.

While the heat outside is dangerous, it can become even more dangerous inside the car.

“Especially in the extreme hot, the temperature in the car can rise anywhere between 40 and 50 degrees above the ambient temperature outside,” Friddle said.

Take Wednesday for example. Around lunch time, there was a temperature of 96 degrees in Jackson.

In a car that has the air blowing, the temperature can be up to 120 degrees. If you turn the car off and wait half an hour, that temperature could be up to 170 degrees when you get back in. That’s unsustainable for any pets or kids left inside the vehicle even for a minute.





For your pets safety, try to keep them off the sidewalks or asphalt if possible, keep them hydrated, and give them breaks from the heat also.

“If they are outside, you want to make sure that they have plenty of water, that they’re in the shade, they have places to get out of the sun. If you have fans or anything like that you can put on them, that would be great,” said Nichole Morris, a Vet Assistant for the Pet Care Center.

The excessive heat warning is expected to last until Thursday evening of this week.

Signs of heat illness in your pets may include sluggish movement, vomiting, heavily panting, or any out of the ordinary symptoms. If your animal is not being responsive, it is suggested to receive medical care as soon as possible.

“While it may not be heat exhaustion, it may be something else. But with these temperatures, more than likely, that’s what we’re looking at during that time,” Morris said.

Make sure your pet stays cool. If you cool them off yourself, make sure not to cool them off too fast or there is a chance of sending them into shock.

The best thing to do is to remove them from the sun, get them water to rehydrate, and possibly get a fan to help cool them off.

It’s also suggested to keep them off the sidewalks and asphalt, which is much hotter than surrounding areas. If they need to walk on asphalt, it is suggested to get booties or socks for your pets to keep their paw pads from injury.

Find weather updates in the WBBJ Weather app.