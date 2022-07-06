Extreme Heat Continues Again Tomorrow And Friday

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for July 6th:

We officially topped out at 99° here in Jackson Today as the heat index hovered around 110°. The heat index Wednesday was between 106-115° and we’ll be doing it again Tomorrow. For the second time in 2022 the National Weather Service in Memphis has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for sections of West Tennessee expected to last until at least Thursday evening with a heat advisory lasting into Friday.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING:

Jackson has not hit 100° since around the 4th of July in 2012, a decade ago. Please be aware of the heat and take necessary precautions to avoid heat stroke or exhaustion if you plan on spending extended time outdoors this week. This is the 2nd excessive heat warning issued for West Tennessee this summer. That rarely has happened in recorded history.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies and calm winds can be expected for most of the night. A shower or two cannot be ruled out around the time the sun sets but rain chances will be slim. Overnight lows will fall down to the upper 70s due to the high humidity lingering around the region.

THURSDAY:

We are going to be even hotter on Thursday as many of us will see highs reaching 100° with a heat index above 109° and approaching 115° at times in the late afternoon and early evening hours. The winds will come out of the southwest all day long. Mostly sunny skies will again stick around for most of the day and some of us will get lucky and see a rain shower move through to cool things down some. The bad news is, rain chances again only are around 20% on Thursday. Expect upper 70s again for overnight lows.

FRIDAY:

The hottest day of the week and the most likely day to top 100° is going to be on Friday. We also will see a decent shot for some late afternoon and evening showers and weak storms to try to cool things off a little bit. The winds will continue to come out of the southwest and partly cloudy skies will hang around for most of the day. Depending on the timing of the next front, and the amount of rain we see on Friday, we should be dropping back down into the mid 70s Friday night.

THE WEEKEND:

A cold front is going to move through West Tennessee this weekend. The timing and severity of the front is still being determined, but showers, storms and a brief cool down will likely be coming our way this weekend. Don’t get too excited as highs will still reach the low to mid 90s, but we should also see a less humid air mass for a couple of days. The winds will come out of the northwest on Saturday behind the front and out of the northeast on Sunday helping keep the heat index in check all weekend long. Showers and storms are expected to develop on Saturday as the front gets a little closer and passing by. We could see some strong and possibly severe storms this weekend, so we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast and situation as the week progresses in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center. Rain chances look to clear on out Sunday with mostly sunny skies returning. There is the potential for some locations to receive over an inch of rain this weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +95° day on the year in June and some upper 90s or low 100s are expected over the next few weeks as well. The official start of summer kicked off on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather and heat waves though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

