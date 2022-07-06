Jackson General receives award for stroke care

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County General Hospital received an award for its stroke care.

According to a news release, the American Heart Association gave the hospital its Silver Plus Get With the Guidelines Stroke quality achievement award.

The release says that stroke is the number five cause of death and leading cause of disability in the country. The award went to Jackson General for its efforts to provide treatments and researched-based guidelines that lead to less death and fewer disabilities.

“Jackson-Madison County General Hospital is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Deann Thelen, CEO of Jackson General. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in West Tennessee can experience longer, healthier lives.”

