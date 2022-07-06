Jackson-Madison County Schools seeks to fill positions

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is continuing to prepare for the school year.

The district has several openings for different positions in the system.

While there are several weeks of summer break left, Greg Hammond, with the school district, says they want to make sure that they are staffed before students walk through the doors.

Hammond says if you are interested in working for the school system, do not delay. Applicants that apply in July can get the on-boarding process completed just in time for the new school year.

“When August rolls around, our classrooms are fully staffed, our transportation is strong, and also we have dedicated employees in our food service. Remember, it takes a total team effort,” Hammond said.

School leader say they also have a survey on their website for teacher assistants called JMCSS Impact Jackson.

It’s designed to create a list of teacher candidates from current education assistants or those in college education programs.

Find more local news here.