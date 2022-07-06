Jackson police share update on recent crimes

JACKSON, Tenn. — There have been several crimes within the past two months, and some still with no updates.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to the Jackson Police Department for updates on several cases.

On June 24, the police department was dispatched to the Days Inn on the Highway 45 Bypass around 9:20 a.m. Police say when they arrived, two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds, and one of the individuals died at the scene.

Jackson police say upon further investigation, the incident was an attempted robbery. The victim shot and killed the robber, and the District Attorney has ruled it self defense.

In April, there was a double homicide on Highway 45 Bypass in broad daylight, and it left two people dead.

In May, the suspect, Jaden Jermaine Bills, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

We reached out for an update from the department, and they say Bills is currently waiting for a preliminary hearing and no new updates are available.

In February, Goldie Ross-Donnell was reported missing by family members. In March, Donnell’s body was found in a ditch in east Jackson. Little information has yet to be given on her death.

Jackson police say Donnell’s death has not been ruled a homicide at this time, and they are waiting for the autopsy report from the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is still ongoing.

In May, Jackson police responded to a drive-by shooting on Highland Avenue, just north of the hospital. The shooting caused the vehicle driven by Tyler Christopher Guy to crash. He died as a result of the incident.

Police say there are still no updates in the investigation, and they are asking the public for assistance if they have any information.

On May 3, a shooting at Lincoln Court Apartments left one person dead. There is still little information on the shooting.

Currently, the department does not have any suspects, and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information regarding any of these investigations, contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

