Jackson State to offer real estate course in fall of 2022

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College is offering a real estate course in the fall of 2022.

Jackson State says the entry level, 90-hour affiliate broker pre-licensure course will be three days a week from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The course is being taught by Blues City Real Estate School at Jackson State’s McWherter Center, and will begin on Sept. 6. The deadline to register is Aug. 22.

After completing the course, you will be able to sit for the Tennessee Affiliate Broker Exam, allowing you to be a licensed affiliate broker.

Find more local news here.