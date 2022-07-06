Julian Wade Long, age 40, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Krystle Easton Long, departed this life Sunday evening, July 3, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Julian was born March 23, 1982 in Memphis, the son of Lois Steward Long and the late Ronald George “Ronnie” Long. He was employed as a senior technician for Comcast and could build anything. Julian loved fishing with his children and made sure his family were his priority over anything. He will be remembered for being a devoted husband and father.

Julian is survived by his wife, Krystle Long; two daughters, Abigail Grace Long and Maddie Lynn Long; his son, Avery Wade Long; his mother, Lois Steward Long; his brother, Joshua George Long (Amanda); his mother-in-law, Dinah Moore (David); and his sister-in-law, Kellie Windham (Jeffery).

Funeral Services for Julian will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Tony Watkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community. A visitation for Julian will be from 12 noon until 1 P.M. Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Brandon Williams, Brien Luck, Dickie Young, Chris Glover, Hayden Holter and Jeffery Windham. An honorary pallbearer will be Avery Wade Long.

