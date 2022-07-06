Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms a man is facing charges in relation to a fatal wreck in Madison County on July 4.

According to THP, 58-year-old Thomas Crutchfield, of Bells, has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatality crash, duty to give information and render aid, failure to give immediate notice of an accident, failure to yield the right of way, and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility.

THP says that around 2:11 p.m. on Monday, a 2010 Dodge Ram driven by Crutchfield collided with a 2003 Kawasaki Motorcycle at the intersection of Highway 70 West and Providence Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 36-year-old Bradlee Beatty of Jackson, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

According to THP, the driver of the Dodge left the scene after the crash occurred without notifying authorities.

Tuesday afternoon, Crutchfield was apprehended near the U.S. Post Office on West University Parkway in Jackson.

Crutchfield was being held at the Madison County Jail and records indicate he has since been released on bond.

