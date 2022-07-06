Margie Roberson Webb, age 91, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee and wife of the late J.C. Webb, Jr., departed this life Monday morning, July 4, 2022 at Bolivar General Hospital in Bolivar, Tennessee.

Margie was born March 13, 1931 in Somerville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late James Roberson and Gertrude Leath Roberson. She graduated from Garnet School in Somerville and was employed as an accountant for many years before her retirement. She was a resident of Paris, Michigan from 1975 until 1983 and then moved to Fayette County, where she lived in the Collierville and Piperton area. Margie attended Piperton United Methodist Church. She will be remembered for being a loving mother who enjoyed traveling after her retirement. She always wanted to make everyone happy.

Mrs. Webb is survived by two daughters, Jean Roberts and Linda Valdez; two sons, Ronnie Webb and Tim Webb; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Webb will be held at 12:30 P.M. Monday, July 11, 2022 at Shiloh Cemetery near Somerville with Bro. Shane Porter officiating. A visitation for Mrs. Webb will be from 11 A.M. until 12 noon Monday, July 11, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ronnie Webb, Tim Webb, Windell Crook, Charles Campbell, Tim Dowdy and Mark Roberson.

