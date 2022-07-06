Mary Littles Beshires, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at her home in Brownsville, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Lea and Simmons Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation for the Beshires family will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Lea and Simmons Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Mrs. Mary was born in Lauderdale County, TN, on April 1, 1945, to the late Lonnie Littles and Gracie Jackson Littles. She retired from the Haywood County School System with over 21 years of service. She loved puzzles, playing with her grandchildren and loving her family. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Also preceding her in death was her husband of over 24 years: Leonard Scott Beshires; three daughters: Barbara Freeman, Patsy Smith, Joyce Jackson; one brother: Leon Littles; and one sister: Peggy Barnett.

She is survived by four sons: Scott Beshires of Brownsville, TN, Leonard Ray Beshires (Phylana) of Brownsville, TN, Tony Lee Beshires (Shelia) of Pinson, TN, Sammy Lee Beshires (Beth Chandler) of Whiteville, TN; one brother: James Littles of Ripley, TN; three sisters: Brenda Linderman (Tommy) and Darlene Linderman (Eddie) of Ripley, TN and Linda Littles of Dyersburg, TN; She leaves a legacy of eleven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.