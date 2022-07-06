Services for Mr. Mycia Lamume Bufford, age 44 of Humboldt, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, 12:00 Noon, at the Lane Chapel C.M.E. Church. The interment will be in the Porter’s Grove Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 2:00-6:00 P.M., at Lane Chapel. He will lie in state at the church on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Bufford, you can click on our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Mycia-Bufford/#!/ Obituary

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411