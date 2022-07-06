Mugshots : Madison County : 07/05/22 – 07/06/22

Desirae Henry Desirae Henry: Shoplifting/theft of property

Billy Cearley Billy Cearley: Driving under the influence

Coty Poe Coty Poe: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles, driving while unlicensed

Imaesha Donaldson Imaesha Donaldson: Failure to appear

Jorge Cruz Jorge Cruz: Aggravated burglary



Joseph Gentile Joseph Gentile: Violation of order of protection

Lewis Grimes Lewis Grimes: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Mariah Cotton Mariah Cotton: Assault, disorderly conduct

Michael Cox Michael Cox: Aggravated assault

Penny Benson Penny Benson: Violation of probation



Rosemary Coleman Rosemary Coleman: Shoplifting/theft of property

Steven Hicks Steven Hicks: Criminal impersonation

Thomas Crutchfield Thomas Crutchfield: Leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid

Xavier Bills Xavier Bills: Aggravated assault, assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/05/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/06/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.