Mugshots : Madison County : 07/05/22 – 07/06/22
Desirae Henry
Desirae Henry: Shoplifting/theft of property
Billy Cearley
Billy Cearley: Driving under the influence
Coty Poe
Coty Poe: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles, driving while unlicensed
Imaesha Donaldson
Imaesha Donaldson: Failure to appear
Jorge Cruz
Jorge Cruz: Aggravated burglary
Joseph Gentile
Joseph Gentile: Violation of order of protection
Lewis Grimes
Lewis Grimes: Driving on revoked/suspended license
Mariah Cotton
Mariah Cotton: Assault, disorderly conduct
Michael Cox
Michael Cox: Aggravated assault
Penny Benson
Penny Benson: Violation of probation
Rosemary Coleman
Rosemary Coleman: Shoplifting/theft of property
Steven Hicks
Steven Hicks: Criminal impersonation
Thomas Crutchfield
Thomas Crutchfield: Leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid
Xavier Bills
Xavier Bills: Aggravated assault, assault
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/05/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/06/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.