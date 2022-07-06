TBI: Kenton man arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material

KENTON, Tenn. — A Kenton man has been indicted and arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that Kerry A. Wade was indicted and arrested on Wednesday for possessing child sexual abuse material.

The TBI says the investigation began in April of 2020, when they received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In October of 2020, TBI agents executed a search warrant at Wade’s home in the 400 block of Tyson Store Mason Hill Road in north Gibson County.

The TBI says that its agents found and took multiple electronic devices, later finding information that Wade had images with child sexual abuse.

Wade was booked in the Gibson County Jail.

