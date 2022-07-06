Tennessee deputies shoot driver who hit officer with vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee sheriff’s deputies shot and wounded a driver who hit one of the law enforcement officers with a vehicle, authorities said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies encountered the man in a vehicle Monday night while responding to a disturbance call in Cordova, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Preliminary reports from the scene indicate that the man hit one deputy, which led to both deputies firing into the vehicle and hitting the driver, the bureau said.

The wounded man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and both deputies were hospitalized with noncritical injuries, authorities said.

An independent investigation into the circumstances that led to the shooting was continuing, according to the bureau. No further information was immediately released.

