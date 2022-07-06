THP: 2 killed in Sunday head-on collision on I-40

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed two people died during a head-on collision on the interstate.

The THP says the crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 3 in the eastbound lane of Interstate 40, near Exit 93 in Madison County.

The report says that the driver of each vehicle was killed. One of them was 42-year-old Wayne Jefferson, of Houston, Texas, and the other was a 15-year-old from Jackson.

THP Lt. Chris Hosick says that one of the vehicle had been driving the wrong way on the interstate, leading to the collision.

