Excessive Heat Through Friday, Rain Chances Friday Night!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for July 7th:

We are in the middle of the hottest heat outbreak in West Tennessee since 2012 and we are not expecting to cool down until Friday night. A cold front will pass by early Saturday and will bring some relief from the heat. The front will also bring rain chances Friday night into Saturday morning. We will talk more about just how high temperatures are going to get on Friday and how cool temperatures are going to be behind this cold front coming up right here.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING:

With temperatures forecast in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s and with a heat index between over 110° for Thursday and Friday this week, the National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warning for all of our counties to end the week. Jackson has not hit 100° since around the 4th of July in 2012, a decade ago. We did hit 98° on Tuesday and 99° on Wednesday. Please be aware of the heat and take necessary precautions to avoid heat stroke or exhaustion if you plan on spending extended time outdoors this week. This is the 2nd excessive heat warning issued for West Tennessee this summer. That rarely has happened in recorded history.

PET SAFETY:

It is too hot to trot for man’s best friend during most of the day when temperatures get this high. It’s always smart to test the ground outside before going on your daily walk. A good rule of thumb is to put the back of your hand on the ground for 10 seconds. If you can hold it there without burning, then it’s safe to take the pup out. Take walks either early in the morning or late in the evening, and avoid the hottest part of the day. Be mindful of all hot surfaces like sidewalks, metal boat docks, or sand. You can also carry your pup across parking lots if needed or physically possible. Some signs that your pup has burned their paws. They could be limping or prancing across the pavement, refusing to walk, showing blisters or redness, and chewing or licking their paws.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies and calm winds can be expected for most of the night. A shower or two cannot be ruled out around the time the sun sets but rain chances will be slim. Overnight lows will fall down to the upper 70s due to the high humidity lingering around the region.

FRIDAY:

The hottest day of the week and the most likely day to top 100° is going to be on Friday. We also will see a decent shot for some late evening and overnight showers and weak storms to try to cool things off a little bit. The winds will continue to come out of the southwest and partly cloudy skies will hang around for most of the day before changing to the northwest overnight behind the front. Depending on the timing of the next front, and the amount of rain we see on Friday, we should be dropping back down into the mid 70s Friday night.

THE WEEKEND:

A cold front is going to move through West Tennessee this weekend. The timing and severity of the front is still being determined, but showers, storms and a brief cool down will likely be coming our way this weekend. Don’t get too excited as highs will still reach the low to mid 90s, but we should also see a less humid air mass for a couple of days. The winds will come out of the northwest on Saturday behind the front and out of the northeast on Sunday helping keep the heat index in check all weekend long.

Showers and storms are expected to develop on early during the day on Saturday as the front gets a little closer and passes by. We could see some strong and possibly severe storms this weekend, so we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast and situation as the week progresses in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center. Rain chances look to clear on out Saturday afternoon with Sunday having mostly sunny skies and dry weather. There is the potential for some locations to receive over an inch of rain this weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

We will heat back up quickly on Monday and Tuesday next week with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. But the heat wave will be short lived as another front looks to be heading our way on Wednesday. We should see some low 90s returning to finish the week and there might even be some 80s on the way by the following weekend, but we will see. The winds with start out of the east on Monday then shift more to the southeast Monday evening and come out of the southwest on Tuesday. Tuesday looks to the hottest day of the week. Northerly winds will cut down on the humidity Wednesday through Friday behind the cold front. The best chances for rain next week looks to be on Wednesday as the front passes. Some storm activity will be possible so be sure to stay weather aware on Wednesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +99° day on the year in July and some more upper 90s or low 100s are expected as we finish off the week. The official start of summer kicked off on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather and heat waves though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

