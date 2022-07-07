Florence Nell Noles

Funeral services for Florence Nell Noles, 94, of McKenzie will be Friday, July 8, 2022 at 1:00 pm with Brother James Hazlewood at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday evening, July 7 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Friday, July 8, 2022 from 11:00 am until service time. Burial will be in Carroll Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Noles was born September 4, 1927 to Aron Granwell and Vera Mae Pryor Reeder in McKenzie and died July 4, 2022 at AHC-McKenzie after a long illness.

Mrs. Noles was an inspector at Wilker Brothers Pajama Factory in McKenzie and also worked in the laundry at Camp Tyson U.S. Army base located between McKenzie and Paris, she was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in McKenzie.

She was the mother of seven children, grandmother to 18 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Cathy (David) Bullard of McKenzie, Janice (Kenny) Jester of Florida, Jerry (Mary Alice) Washburn of Gallatin, and Michael (Jeanne) Washburn of Georgia., and a brother Travis Reeder of Lansing MI.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Noles, also her children, Linda Nunley, Jimmy Washburn, and Larry Washburn, her sisters Dale Reeder and Lois Reeder, her brothers Joe Reeder and James Reeder.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.